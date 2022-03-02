Surge Entertainment hosts job fairs ahead of grand opening

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees is expected to open in Bossier City in early April.

Ahead of its grand opening, the entertainment center is hosting several job fairs. There will be a fair on March 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as March 9 and 10.

Originally, the center was set to open in March. However, RJ Lux said the company has faced some supply chain issues, like many across the country.

Autoplay Caption

Lux is the vice president of Armstrong Builders Inc., which is helping build the Bossier City location.

The entertainment venue will have attractions like indoor zip lining, bowling, sports simulations, lazer tag, arcade games and more. The 60,000 square-foot facility is the biggest location, so far.

“It’s something that is desperately needed,” “Rocky” Rockett, Jr., the executive director of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation said. “It will provide a product here that a lot of families and kids will get a lot out of.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.