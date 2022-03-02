Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Surge Entertainment hosts job fairs ahead of grand opening

Surge Entertainment in Bossier City
Surge Entertainment in Bossier City(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees is expected to open in Bossier City in early April.

Ahead of its grand opening, the entertainment center is hosting several job fairs. There will be a fair on March 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as March 9 and 10.

Originally, the center was set to open in March. However, RJ Lux said the company has faced some supply chain issues, like many across the country.

Caption

Lux is the vice president of Armstrong Builders Inc., which is helping build the Bossier City location.

The entertainment venue will have attractions like indoor zip lining, bowling, sports simulations, lazer tag, arcade games and more. The 60,000 square-foot facility is the biggest location, so far.

“It’s something that is desperately needed,” “Rocky” Rockett, Jr., the executive director of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation said. “It will provide a product here that a lot of families and kids will get a lot out of.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
A man was shot at least once in the chest at a motel on Pete Harris Drive in Shreveport, La. on...
Man shot in chest at Shreveport motel
1 man dead after crash in Caddo Parish
SFD crews responded to a huge fire on Lee Street during the early morning hours of Tuesday,...
SFD battles massive 2-alarm fire in Highland neighborhood

Latest News

Surge Entertainment in Bossier City
Surge Entertainment in Bossier City
Mason Jemar Johnson, 21
BCPD: Man wanted for alleged first-degree rape of juvenile
We are tracking some very toasty temperatures for the ArkLaTex out ahead of a strong cold front...
Tracking great weather until Sunday
Dr. Jacquelyn Bowers (above) runs the emergency room at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport. She...
Honoring ArkLaTex women during Women’s History Month