SPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle after running into traffic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is dead following a crash late Tuesday night, and the Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more.

Officers got the call just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 to E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Police say that a driver was traveling eastbound on Bert Kouns when a female pedestrian ran in front of the car.

The driver was unable to avoid the woman with their vehicle. Later, the driver submitted toxicology samples to the police.

SPD says they do not know why the woman ran into traffic.

The incident remains under investigation.

