Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport food truck serving Ukrainian-inspired dishes to raise money for shelter

Ono Hawaiian Grill
Ono Hawaiian Grill(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Help for Ukraine is pouring in from all across the world, including right here in the ArkLaTex.

Ono Hawaiian Grill is known for their Hawaiian dishes. Shreveport food truck owner Sione Maumalanga says he wants to help those in the war-torn country and is currently serving Ukrainian-inspired dishes.

On Wednesday, March 2, the special was Ukrainian chicken stew.

All proceeds from the plates sold are going to be donated to a Ukraine family shelter. Maumalanga says he got the idea after a message he heard at church last Sunday.

“I was at church and our preacher was talking about how we can basically worry about ourselves so much and if we took the time to start caring about everybody else’s problems as well, then our problem wouldn’t be as big as what we interpret it to be. And when he preached about it, it hit me this Sunday and I just decided to give and do what we can to help out people that’s in need,” he said.

The goal is to raise $1,000 by the end of the week. Maumalanga says he plans to do this for the whole month of March. To find out where the truck will be each day, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
1 man dead after crash in Caddo Parish
A man was shot at least once in the chest at a motel on Pete Harris Drive in Shreveport, La. on...
Man shot in chest at Shreveport motel
SFD crews responded to a huge fire on Lee Street during the early morning hours of Tuesday,...
SFD battles massive 2-alarm fire in Highland neighborhood

Latest News

People made their way to the Cathedral of St. John Berchman's on Ash Wednesday 2022.
Ash Wednesday observed in Shreveport
Dr. Jacquelyn Bowers (above) runs the emergency room at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport. She...
Honoring ArkLaTex women during Women’s History Month
Since the organization was established in 2008, Comp-U-Dopt has donated nearly 50,000 computers...
CenterPoint grant leads to free computers for Shreveport residents
dopt
Comp-u-Dopt Computer Drive kicks off