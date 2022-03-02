Shreveport food truck serving Ukrainian-inspired dishes to raise money for shelter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Help for Ukraine is pouring in from all across the world, including right here in the ArkLaTex.

Ono Hawaiian Grill is known for their Hawaiian dishes. Shreveport food truck owner Sione Maumalanga says he wants to help those in the war-torn country and is currently serving Ukrainian-inspired dishes.

On Wednesday, March 2, the special was Ukrainian chicken stew.

All proceeds from the plates sold are going to be donated to a Ukraine family shelter. Maumalanga says he got the idea after a message he heard at church last Sunday.

“I was at church and our preacher was talking about how we can basically worry about ourselves so much and if we took the time to start caring about everybody else’s problems as well, then our problem wouldn’t be as big as what we interpret it to be. And when he preached about it, it hit me this Sunday and I just decided to give and do what we can to help out people that’s in need,” he said.

The goal is to raise $1,000 by the end of the week. Maumalanga says he plans to do this for the whole month of March. To find out where the truck will be each day, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.