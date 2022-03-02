More spring weather ahead for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After more sunshine and warm weather yesterday we are tracking more of the same for the region Wednesday. Temperatures are a little milder this morning and this trend will continue throughout the day across the ArkLaTex. Like Tuesday we are also tracking more sunshine both today and Thursday before more cloud cover arrives Friday. Temperatures will be pushing into the mid-70s today, upper 70s by the end of the week, and 80s likely over the weekend before a cold front moves through. We are expecting a front to move through the ArkLaTex overnight Sunday into Monday bringing showers along with the potential of some stronger thunderstorms as our very warm weather comes to an end with highs in the 60s Monday and potentially 50s on Tuesday.

We are tracking showers and storms on the way Sunday night through Monday morning as a cold front moves through. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning you’ll want to dress comfortably as we are expecting a very warm day ahead for the region. Temperatures this morning are around the 40 degree mark and will quickly shoot up this morning thanks to ample sunshine until we are in the mid-70s once we get into the afternoon. This will be another great day to get outside with elevated pollen counts being the only downside.

As we go through the rest of the week and heading towards the weekend we are expecting temperatures to only get warmer for the region. Highs Thursday and Friday will likely be pushing towards the upper 70s. Temperatures during the morning hours will be moving up with mid-40s likely as you head out the door Thursday and Friday morning. More sunshine is expected tomorrow before clouds start moving in on Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking increasing rain chances but also increasing temperatures at least through Sunday. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be around 80 or in the low 80s even with the cloud cover and a potential shower. Rain chances will progressively get higher Sunday with some scattered storms likely overnight into Monday. There is potential some of these storms could be on the stronger side, but those storms are not locked in just yet. The rain and storm activity should clear out by the later morning hours Monday with much cooler air pushing in with highs likely in the 50s for Tuesday.

So if you’re loving this warm weather soak it up over the next few days! Have a great Wednesday!

