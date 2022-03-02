LSU Health resident terrified by Russian invasion of his home country Ukraine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A first-year resident at LSU Health Shreveport says seeing the devastation in Ukraine in terrifying.

“I must say that my life changed a week ago,” said Dr. Bohdan Zoshchuk, who’s studying pathology.

He said he’s restless after seeing what his home country is going through.

“I saw that invasion started; it was like 5 a.m. in my country. Many people probably like my sister didn’t even know it started, so it was terrifying.”

Zoshchuk said the hardest part is the unknown.

“My sister and her family and four kids, they still live in Ukraine. And also I have most of my friends (who) live there in different cities,” he explained. “So I’m trying to follow. But with some of them, I don’t have any contact; so I don’t know what’s happening to them.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

Zoshchuk said the invasion took some by surprise.

“It is not the first time we have had those threats about troops gathering at the border from Russia. So many people just got desensitized; they just thought it was another showcase for Russian troops that they would showcase and just go back.”

CNN reports say dozens have died and more than 800,000 people have fled Ukraine as Russia continues to fight for control of the country.

“It’s terrifying. You just pray all the time and hope that maybe when you wake up tomorrow everything will end. But although I’m here, I want to help,” Zoshchuk said.

So he’s collecting items to send to help people in Ukraine.

LSU Health Shreveport will collect items for Ukrainian citizens starting Friday, March 4, spokeswoman Lisa Babin said. “We welcome locals joining us by sending any of the items below with a student or staff member of LSU Health Shreveport.”

Medical supplies needed include:

First aid kits

Analgesics

Hemostatics

Antiseptics

Antibiotics

Gauze

Bandages

Non-medical supplies include:

Non-perishable food/baby food

New clothes and footwear (different sizes for men, women and children)

Thermal underwear

Hygiene products (toothpaste/toothbrushes, diapers, women’s products)

Blankets

The drive will continue through Thursday, March 10. The donated items are to be mailed out Friday, March 11.

The goods will benefit Ukrainian citizens who have fled the country as well as those who still are in Ukraine.

UKRAINIAN STUDENTS

According to the Open Doors 2021 report, there were 1,739 Ukrainian students in the U.S. for the 2020-21 academic year. They included:

877 undergraduate students

529 graduate students

48 non-degree students

285 individuals on OPT

Of the 1,739 Ukrainian students in the U.S. for the 2020-21 academic year ...

93 were studying in Texas,

33 were in Louisiana,

11 were in Oklahoma, and,

Fewer than 10 were in Arkansas.

