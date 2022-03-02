HBCU reacts to Biden’s State of the Union remarks on funding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In his first State of the Union address, President Biden touched on increased funding for historically Black colleges and universities for campuses like Southern University Shreveport.

“He really underscored it. He’s looking forward to the increase of Pell grants for our historically Black colleges and universities. Then he added something that I thought was the trifecta for us: he called America’s best kept secrets our community colleges,” said Vlademir A. Appeaning, interim chancellor for SUSLA.

SUSLA is not only an HBCU, but also a community college.

“We’re the only historically Black university that is a community college in north Louisiana,” he said.

Appeaning described the address as giving Black Americans the recognition they deserve.

“What the president said, to me, simply validated what America already knows. That it took African Americans to help build this great nation,” he said.

