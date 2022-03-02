Dry for now but storms return by this weekend

(KSLA) - The weather will stay nice and dry for a few more days before the rain returns again. There will be some storms that could be severe come by Sunday night and Monday morning.

This evening will be nice and dry and mostly clear. If we see any clouds, they will be high and thin which will have little to no effect to our weather. Temperatures will also be cooling down slowly after sunset. It will go only from the 60s to the 50s. You may want a jacket just in case.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a few passing clouds. It will be much warmer to start off your morning. Temperatures will only cool to the lower to mid 40s. There’s a chance no one in the ArkLaTex cools below 40 degrees! You might need a jacket in the morning, but will not need it for long.

We will end the work week with more dry and quiet weather. Thursday will have limited cloud cover with no chance of rain. Friday will have a few more clouds. They may start out high and thin, but will increase later in the day. So, we should not have as much sunshine later. Temperatures will continue to be warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

This weekend will bring back the rain chances. Saturday has a low 20% for a couple light showers. There will be more clouds around, but overall, still a nice day. Highs will be up near 80 degrees. Sunday will have a little more rain. As of now I have a 40% chance of rain.

A better chance for some showers and maybe a couple storms will be in the late afternoon and evening. To narrow it down even more, the rain should be near the I-30 corridor. This is when a cold front will be trying to push through to bring the rain and eventually drop temperatures. During the day, I do not expect too much rain. As the evening arrives and it becomes dark, that’s when the rain chances will pick up.

There is also a slight risk for severe weather around the I-30 corridor Sunday night. The severe potential is not a lock, but it does all but guarantee some stronger storms. If we do see any severe weather, it will be due to strong winds and maybe a isolated and quick spin-up tornado. We will continue to monitor the storms as the head our way. So keep checking back with us at KSLA for the latest.

Monday will have more rain, but mostly in the morning. As the morning wears on, the storms will weaken and should no longer be severe by midday. There will at least be rain, so you will need your umbrella as you head out the door. There is a chance the rain clears by the afternoon. Temperatures will also be cooler and only warm up to the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly dry now, with only a 20% chance of rain. The bigger story will be the temperatures only getting up to the upper 50s. So, it will be much cooler thanks to the cold front. Another reason is because the clouds will stick around and limit the sunshine.

Have a great week and enjoy the warmer and drier weather while you can!

