Convoy of trucks passes through ArkLaTex on the way to D.C.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A convoy of trucks headed to Washington D.C. made their way through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday, March 2.

The American Truckers Freedom Convoy is part of the Great American Patriot Project. The group protests government mandates and restrictions related to COVID-19.

Dozens of people lined the streets as the truckers drove on I-49 and later turned onto I-220.

The convoy passed through Dallas, Oklahoma City, Little Rock, and Texarkana before making their way through the Shreveport-Bossier area. Their next stop is Monroe.

The convoy is supposed to arrive in the Washington area on March 7.

