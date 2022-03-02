Getting Answers
Convoy of trucks passes through ArkLaTex on the way to D.C.

Albany Road overpass of I-49
Albany Road overpass of I-49(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A convoy of trucks headed to Washington D.C. made their way through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday, March 2.

The American Truckers Freedom Convoy is part of the Great American Patriot Project. The group protests government mandates and restrictions related to COVID-19.

Dozens of people lined the streets as the truckers drove on I-49 and later turned onto I-220.

The convoy passed through Dallas, Oklahoma City, Little Rock, and Texarkana before making their way through the Shreveport-Bossier area. Their next stop is Monroe.

The convoy is supposed to arrive in the Washington area on March 7.

