Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

CenterPoint grant leads to free computers for Shreveport residents

Since the organization was established in 2008, Comp-U-Dopt has donated nearly 50,000 computers...
Since the organization was established in 2008, Comp-U-Dopt has donated nearly 50,000 computers and has helped over 51,000 students, according to its website.(Story Blocks)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A total of 200 families across Shreveport will soon get a free computer — thanks to a $50,000 grant from CenterPoint Energy.

Working alongside an organization called ‘Comp-U-Dopt,’ which strives to increase access to technology for households in underserved areas, CenterPoint estimates that 650 people will be impacted by the act of kindness.

The computers are being given to these select families Thursday (March 3) and Friday (March 4). Families will also receive two years of free tech support.

Since the organization was established in 2008, Comp-U-Dopt has donated nearly 50,000 computers and has helped over 51,000 students, according to its website.

Comp-U-Dopt also claims more than 30 percent of “economically disadvantaged families lack access to a computer at home,” and “more than 75 percent of all jobs in the U.S. require tech skills...”

The organization also works to make a positive impact on the environment, by refurbishing computers and giving the devices “new life” for families in need.

Tap or Click here to learn more about Comp-U-Dopt.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
The house on Seymour Road in Gaines Township.
MSP: 12 ponies, dog die from starvation after woman’s death goes unnoticed
Police say that a driver was traveling eastbound on Bert Kouns when a female pedestrian ran in...
SPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle after running into traffic
Mason Jemar Johnson, 21
BCPD: Man wanted for alleged first-degree rape of juvenile
1 man dead after crash in Caddo Parish

Latest News

Angola to transfer 602 inmates due to ongoing staffing shortage
Angola to transfer 602 inmates due to ongoing staffing shortage
Deputy Ryan Stearns, 46, died Sept. 10, 2021.
Late sheriff’s deputy to be honored
Twenty-two people were indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2019 for the participation in a...
Angola to transfer 602 inmates to another facility
5 Arcadia High School students admitted to hospital after taking gummies
Robinson Terrace High Rise Apartments
138 residents return to apartment complex after being evacuated due to gas leak