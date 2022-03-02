CenterPoint grant leads to free computers for Shreveport residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A total of 200 families across Shreveport will soon get a free computer — thanks to a $50,000 grant from CenterPoint Energy.

Working alongside an organization called ‘Comp-U-Dopt,’ which strives to increase access to technology for households in underserved areas, CenterPoint estimates that 650 people will be impacted by the act of kindness.

The computers are being given to these select families Thursday (March 3) and Friday (March 4). Families will also receive two years of free tech support.

Since the organization was established in 2008, Comp-U-Dopt has donated nearly 50,000 computers and has helped over 51,000 students, according to its website.

Comp-U-Dopt also claims more than 30 percent of “economically disadvantaged families lack access to a computer at home,” and “more than 75 percent of all jobs in the U.S. require tech skills...”

The organization also works to make a positive impact on the environment, by refurbishing computers and giving the devices “new life” for families in need.

Tap or Click here to learn more about Comp-U-Dopt.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.