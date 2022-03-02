Getting Answers
CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River

An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday. (Source: WXYZ/Wyandotte Police and Fire Rescue/CNN)
By WXYZ staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WXYZ) - An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday.

A dog found itself stranded on a floating piece of ice on the Detroit River. Wyandotte first responders were able to get the dog to safety.

Officials say the dog was newly adopted when it got away from its owner and somehow ended up on the frozen river.

Thankfully, the dog is OK.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

