Caddo schools to return to class earlier next year

(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo teachers and students will have to report back to school earlier next year, despite speaking out against it.

On Tuesday, March 1, the Caddo Parish School Board voted “yes” for a new academic calendar for the upcoming school year.

About two weeks ago. a proposed calendar was introduced to the school board. The new and approved calendar will apply only to grades K-8. This will make the first day of school August 1 and will end the semester before winter break/

Most who spoke during public comment seemed to disapprove of the decision. Usually calendar changes are made in the fall semester. However, this change comes after recommendations from the state to add more learning days to make up for lost learning during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

