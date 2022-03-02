BCPD: Man wanted for alleged first-degree rape of juvenile

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a man after receiving a report of the sexual assault of a 13-year-old female during the week of Thanksgiving 2019.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mason Johnson, 21, in Sept. 2020 on the charge of first-degree rape. Efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, please contact BCPD at (318) 742-8605. You can also contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.