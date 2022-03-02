Getting Answers
1 man dead after crash in Caddo Parish

(WLBT)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, one man is dead after a car crash in Caddo Parish.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, near the intersection of Myra Myrtis and Hwy. 71. Officials say a white Toyota Camry was heading northbound on Hwy. 71, when it left the roadway and crashed into several trees.

The driver was found dead on the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash. No name has been released at this time.

