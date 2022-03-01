Wreck in Mansfield claims lives of elderly man and woman

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a crash in Mansfield.

Louisiana State Police says the three-vehicle wreck happened Monday, Feb. 28 just after 4 p.m. on Highway 84 just west of Highway 171. Louis Flanigan, 81, and Inell Flanigan, 80, were both killed. Police say neither was wearing a seat belt.

The initial investigation shows Louis was headed east on Highway 84 in a 1991 Jaguar XJ6 and was being followed by a 2016 Freightliner. At the same time, a 2013 Freightliner was headed west on Highway 84. Police say the Jaguar failed to yield before trying to make a left turn into a driveway and was hit by the westbound Freightliner. The impact pushed the Jaguar into the eastbound lane, where it was hit by the other Freightliner.

The Flanigans were pronounced dead on the scene by the DeSoto Parish Coroner’s Office. Police say both drivers of the Freightliners were wearing their seat belts and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is not suspected by police, but toxicology samples were collected nonetheless. The wreck remains under investigation.

