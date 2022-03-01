Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman throws boyfriend’s pug off balcony, killing it, police say

Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and...
Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.(Clearwater Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in Florida has been charged with animal cruelty after throwing her boyfriend’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony Sunday, killing the dog, police said.

Clearwater Police said Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, threw her boyfriend’s 3-year-old pug named Bucky off his seventh-floor condo balcony during an argument. Police said Vaughn also threw her boyfriend’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

The dog was found dead on the pavement below.

Police said Vaughn had been dating the victim for several months and lived in the same condo complex.

Vaughn was arrested Monday and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Woman found safe after disappearing from Bossier casino
MISSING: Kyra Wilson, 15, of Greenwood, stands 5′7″ tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown...
Caddo Parish girl goes missing
NEW CHARGES: Anthony Lee Briskey, 45, of Shreveport, is accused of stealing the catalytic...
Man accused of stealing catalytic converters off 5 vehicles owned by the City of Shreveport
Cowboys from the Panola County, Texas, livestock auction rope and capture a bull that trampled...
Louisiana sheriff’s deputy trampled, gored in the leg by a bull

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address amid national and...
LIVE: Biden delivers first State of the Union amid crisis in Ukraine
Ana DeJesus, right, places a teddy bear on a growing memorial at The Church in Sacramento,...
Court documents show abuse before California church shooting
Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating as the United Nations warns that the refugee...
Historic humanitarian crisis unfolds as Russia escalates attacks
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
Wyandotte first responders rescue a dog that was stranded on the icy Detroit River.
CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River