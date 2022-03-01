Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Warm and dry for now but rain is on its way

By Grant Roberts
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be nice and warm for a few more days. There is a cold front with its eyes set on the ArkLaTex by this weekend which will drop temperatures and increase rain chances again.

Overnight, it will remain nice and dry despite a few passing clouds. Temperatures will not be as cold in the morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s with some locations dropping to only the lower 40s. You will likely need the jacket again in the morning.

Wednesday will go back to being a very beautiful and sunny day. There will still not be any rain, so leave the umbrella at home. You may need a jacket in the morning, but it will warm up nicely in the afternoon thanks to the sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

We will end the work week with more dry and quiet weather. Thursday and Friday will have limited cloud cover with basically no chance of rain. Temperatures will continue to be warm with highs in the 70s.

This weekend will bring back the rain chances. Saturday has a low 20% for a couple light showers. There will be more clouds around, but overall, still a nice day. Highs will be up near 80 degrees. Sunday will have a little more rain. As of now I have a 40% chance of rain. A better chance for some showers and maybe a couple storms will be in the late afternoon and evening. This is when a cold front will be trying to push through to bring the rain and eventually drop temperatures. We will be watching this weekend for any severe weather setup and will let you know if there’s any real threat. Right now, there is no official outlook for any harsh weather.

Monday and Tuesday will continue to be on the wet side. There will be more scattered showers and a few storms possible. I would keep the umbrella with you on these two days. Rain chances are up to 40% each day. Temperatures will be going down. Highs will be in the mid 60s Monday and upper 50s Tuesday.

Have a great week and enjoy the warmer and drier weather while you can!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
A man was shot at least once in the chest at a motel on Pete Harris Drive in Shreveport, La. on...
Man shot in chest at Shreveport motel
SFD crews responded to a huge fire on Lee Street during the early morning hours of Tuesday,...
SFD battles massive 2-alarm fire in Highland neighborhood
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wreck in Mansfield claims lives of elderly man and woman
1 man dead after crash in Caddo Parish

Latest News

Warm and dry Wednesday
Jeff's Tuesday evening weather update
Wednesday will continue to be sunny with no rain
Meteorological Spring is off to a warm start
This new satellite will replace GOES-17, which has had a malfunction with it's main instrument,...
New satellite launching will help meteorologists
We are tracking overall great weather ahead for the ArkLaTex through the rest of the week.
Meteorological spring kicks off on a comfy note