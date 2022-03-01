Warm and dry for now but rain is on its way

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be nice and warm for a few more days. There is a cold front with its eyes set on the ArkLaTex by this weekend which will drop temperatures and increase rain chances again.

Overnight, it will remain nice and dry despite a few passing clouds. Temperatures will not be as cold in the morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s with some locations dropping to only the lower 40s. You will likely need the jacket again in the morning.

Wednesday will go back to being a very beautiful and sunny day. There will still not be any rain, so leave the umbrella at home. You may need a jacket in the morning, but it will warm up nicely in the afternoon thanks to the sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

We will end the work week with more dry and quiet weather. Thursday and Friday will have limited cloud cover with basically no chance of rain. Temperatures will continue to be warm with highs in the 70s.

This weekend will bring back the rain chances. Saturday has a low 20% for a couple light showers. There will be more clouds around, but overall, still a nice day. Highs will be up near 80 degrees. Sunday will have a little more rain. As of now I have a 40% chance of rain. A better chance for some showers and maybe a couple storms will be in the late afternoon and evening. This is when a cold front will be trying to push through to bring the rain and eventually drop temperatures. We will be watching this weekend for any severe weather setup and will let you know if there’s any real threat. Right now, there is no official outlook for any harsh weather.

Monday and Tuesday will continue to be on the wet side. There will be more scattered showers and a few storms possible. I would keep the umbrella with you on these two days. Rain chances are up to 40% each day. Temperatures will be going down. Highs will be in the mid 60s Monday and upper 50s Tuesday.

Have a great week and enjoy the warmer and drier weather while you can!

