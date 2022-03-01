Tuesday, March 1 is Election Day in Texas

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Texans are making their way to the polls for the state’s first primary of the 2022 midterm election season.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Across east Texas, voters will see county races, congressional races, the race for governor, races for the state House and Senate.

Races for east Texas

Cass County

Cass County Judge

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Harrison County

County Clerk

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Morris County

County Constable

Panola County

Criminal District Attorney

Panola County Judge

Panola County Sheriff

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Justice of the Peace, Districts 1 & 4

Justice of the Peace, Districts 2 & 3

Shelby County

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Titus County

Titus County Judge

County Clerk

County Treasurer

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

