Tuesday, March 1 is Election Day in Texas
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Texans are making their way to the polls for the state’s first primary of the 2022 midterm election season.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Across east Texas, voters will see county races, congressional races, the race for governor, races for the state House and Senate.
Races for east Texas
Cass County
- Cass County Judge
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Harrison County
- County Clerk
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Morris County
- County Constable
Panola County
- Criminal District Attorney
- Panola County Judge
- Panola County Sheriff
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- Justice of the Peace, Districts 1 & 4
- Justice of the Peace, Districts 2 & 3
Shelby County
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Titus County
- Titus County Judge
- County Clerk
- County Treasurer
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
