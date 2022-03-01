Getting Answers
Tuesday, March 1 is Election Day in Texas

(KXII)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Texans are making their way to the polls for the state’s first primary of the 2022 midterm election season.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

► Click here to check election results as they come in!

Across east Texas, voters will see county races, congressional races, the race for governor, races for the state House and Senate.

Races for east Texas

Cass County

  • Cass County Judge
  • County Commissioner, Precinct 2
  • County Commissioner, Precinct 4
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Harrison County

  • County Clerk
  • County Commissioner, Precinct 2
  • County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Morris County

  • County Constable

Panola County

  • Criminal District Attorney
  • Panola County Judge
  • Panola County Sheriff
  • County Commissioner, Precinct 2
  • Justice of the Peace, Districts 1 & 4
  • Justice of the Peace, Districts 2 & 3

Shelby County

  • County Commissioner, Precinct 2
  • County Commissioner, Precinct 4
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Titus County

  • Titus County Judge
  • County Clerk
  • County Treasurer
  • County Commissioner, Precinct 2
  • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

