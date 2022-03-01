Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Multiple people cut outside of The Boot near Tulane on Mardi Gras; arrest made

Stabbing reported at The Boot near Tulane.
Stabbing reported at The Boot near Tulane.(WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unknown number of people were cut Tuesday morning, according to police.

New Orleans and Tulane police say the stabbing happened around 7:43 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway Street. Officials did not immediately release information on the number of victims.

Tulane police say “multiple subjects” sustained “various cutting related injuries.”

An arrest has been made, police say.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Woman found safe after disappearing from Bossier casino
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
MISSING: Kyra Wilson, 15, of Greenwood, stands 5′7″ tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown...
Caddo Parish girl goes missing
NEW CHARGES: Anthony Lee Briskey, 45, of Shreveport, is accused of stealing the catalytic...
Man accused of stealing catalytic converters off 5 vehicles owned by the City of Shreveport
A family of five escaped this house fire on Tate Street that happened during the early morning...
Family of 5 escapes early morning house fire; dog killed

Latest News

A man was shot at least once in the chest at a motel on Pete Harris Drive in Shreveport, La. on...
Man shot in chest at Shreveport motel
We are tracking great weather until a front Sunday and Monday could bring storms and knock us...
Sunny and dry weather until the weekend
Mardi Gras
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras coverage in New Orleans
Live COVID-19 coverage
Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing