Multiple people cut outside of The Boot near Tulane on Mardi Gras; arrest made

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unknown number of people were cut Tuesday morning, according to police.

New Orleans and Tulane police say the stabbing happened around 7:43 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway Street. Officials did not immediately release information on the number of victims.

Tulane police say “multiple subjects” sustained “various cutting related injuries.”

#BREAKING Officers arrested the suspect who witness say cut multiple people outside of The Boot at around 7:35am.



Witnesses tell me they were traumatized from the incident and are glad no one was severely injured. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/n50W9GTnZ1 — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) March 1, 2022

An arrest has been made, police say.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

