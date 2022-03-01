Getting Answers
Shreveport church to hold prayer service in support of Ukraine

An explosion massively damaged Kharkiv's city center on Tuesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
An explosion massively damaged Kharkiv's city center on Tuesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack on Kharkiv's main square 'frank, undisguised terror,' blaming a Russian missile and calling it a war crime.(Source: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/CNN)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A church in Shreveport is doing what it can to show support for those in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, March 1, Holy Cross Church in downtown Shreveport (857 Cotton St.) is held a service to pray for peace in Ukraine.

According to CBS, at least 136 civilians have been killed during the assault. Thirteen of those deaths were children.

TODAY’S NEWS ON UKRAINE>>> Russia pummels Ukraine’s No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv

