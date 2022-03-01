Shreveport church to hold prayer service in support of Ukraine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A church in Shreveport is doing what it can to show support for those in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, March 1, Holy Cross Church in downtown Shreveport (857 Cotton St.) is held a service to pray for peace in Ukraine.

According to CBS, at least 136 civilians have been killed during the assault. Thirteen of those deaths were children.

