Shreveport church to hold prayer service in support of Ukraine
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A church in Shreveport is doing what it can to show support for those in Ukraine.
On Tuesday, March 1, Holy Cross Church in downtown Shreveport (857 Cotton St.) is held a service to pray for peace in Ukraine.
According to CBS, at least 136 civilians have been killed during the assault. Thirteen of those deaths were children.
