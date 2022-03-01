SFD battles massive 2-alarm fire in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department battled a massive 2-alarm fire early Tuesday morning (March 1).

HIGHLAND FIRE: Dozens of Shreveport fire crews are controlling a massive apartment fire. Here’s a look at the scene >>> https://bit.ly/3tipKvk Posted by KSLA News 12 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

It happened in the 2300 block of Lee Street in the Highland neighborhood near Dalzell Street, not far from Fairfield Avenue. The call first went out around 3:30 a.m. Nearly 30 units with SFD, as well as half a dozen police units responded to the blaze.

A representative of SFD says they were called out to what they thought was a single-story home on fire, but when they got there, they discovered more buildings could be involved. That’s when they called a second alarm. The structure on fire was in fact a two-story garage style apartment building. Firefighters discovered a second two-story apartment building was also on fire.

At least two residences were heavily damaged, SFD says. Some power lines were also damaged, leaving nearby homes without electricity. Five people were displaced by the blaze.

Officials say all occupants are accounted for and were able to make it out safely. No first responders were injured either. The SFD representative says about 30 to 45 firefighters from at least five different stations responded to the call.

BREAKING: A massive fire is raging on Lee Street in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood, not far from Fairfield. I can hear bangs and pops from where I’m standing. There are over 30 fire crews on scene. (@KSLA) pic.twitter.com/gCFS39LiCN — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) March 1, 2022

Another look at the flames. I spoke with a witness who says he lost two cars in the fire. Still no official word on whether anyone was inside. (⁦@KSLA⁩) pic.twitter.com/Si945sITET — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) March 1, 2022

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, but investigators are working to determine what happened.

