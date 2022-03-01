Nonprofit buys historic school building in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Leaders say the legacy will remain after a historic building in a Texarkana school district was sold to new owners.

Booker T. Washington School was constructed nearly 100 years ago, as one of the first high schools in the area to serve African American students in the area.

“We’ve had people graduating from 1926 to 1969,” said Ricky Jones, presidents of the Booker T. Washington Alumni Association.

Now, the school is no longer part of the Texarkana Arkansas School District. School leaders say the location is no longer financially feasible for the district. They have approves the sale of the site to the nonprofit organization, I Am a Hero.

“My main focus in starting out is we are going to get the kids off the street man,” said Mondo Barry, site director and BTW alum.

Barry said they are already providing space for 10 different nonprofit organizations. He said the ownership of the property has changed, but the legacy of the school will continue.

“In our idea and our plan, me and you will be long gone and the building will still be up and running,” said Barry.

“He is very sensitive and understands what this school meant to the Black community in Texarkana Ark. We have this school but I think it’s going to be a good win-win situation,” said Jones.

Officials are calling this new project “We Are Washington” and have scheduled an open house for March 26.

