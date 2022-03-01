New satellite launching will help meteorologists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Later Tuesday afternoon aboard an Atlas V rocket a new weather satellite is being launched that will provide new tools for meteorologists. The GOES-T weather satellite, to be called GOES-18 once in geostationary orbit, will allow to meteorologists to study storms more effectively in the future.

GOES-T is scheduled to be launched Tuesday, March 1st, at roughly 4:38 EST. (NASA/ Kim Shiflett)

GOES-T is the third satellite to be launched of the GOES-R series of weather satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). These satellites have given meteorologists such a huge upgrade over the previous generation of satellites thanks to high resolution imagery as well as shorter time update intervals. This is especially helpful when observing and studying severe weather as well as hurricanes.

This tool will allow scientists to monitor in-cloud lightning in real time. (NASA)

Once in orbit GOES-T will replace GOES-17 as the primary geostationary satellite covering the Western United States as well parts of the Pacific. One of the most important tasks for GOES-T will be to take on GOES-17 operational duties as quickly as possible due to a malfunction in GOES-17 in its primary instrument that is causing poor performance of its infrared sensors. So getting this satellite to orbit is time sensitive for NOAA.

This sensor on GOES-T will help us monitor solar weather for the potential of power disrupting solar storms. (NASA)

In orbit, what will be GOES-18 will also help meteorologists with improved hurricane intensity and track forecasts, as well as helping increase warning times for severe weather. Also the satellite will help with space weather and can alert us on the ground if there could be navigation issues or blackouts due to a solar storm. Very crucial for out west, GOES-T will help with fire detection and intensity estimation.

This instrument gives GOES-R satellites 4 times the resolution, and 5 times faster scanning than the last generation of satellites. (NASA)

So with all the exciting tools meteorologists will get to use how is the launch looking? Well, right now conditions down at Cape Canaveral are good and an on-time launch is likely with only cumulus clouds potentially throwing a wrench into things.

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be here monitoring all things weather, severe or not, here in the ArkLaTex. Here’s how you can stay First Alert with the latest information:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.