Meteorological Spring kicks off on a comfy note

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy start of Meteorological Spring! It will certainly feel like spring across the ArkLaTex over the next few days as we continue to expect a ridge to be developing over the central portion of the country. After mid-60s yesterday we are tracking low 70s for the region today with even warmer weather ahead as we go through the rest of the week. We continue to expect dry weather for the ArkLaTex through Friday before rain chances begin to creep up over the weekend. This will be due to a front pushing towards the region, but temperatures will continue to move up even with the shower and storm chances. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be closing in on the 80 degree mark. Sunday night and Monday as the front approaches there is some risk of strong storms, but the details are fuzzy right now.

We are tracking overall great weather ahead for the ArkLaTex through the rest of the week. (KSLA News 12)

But as you are heading out the door this morning you don’t need the rain gear, but we are expecting a few more clouds compared to Monday. Temperatures this morning are down in the 30s, but we are not seeing freezing weather this morning. Temperatures this afternoon will be moving up to right around the 70 degree mark even though we should see a decent amount of high cloud cover throughout the day.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking more dry and warm weather ahead for the region. Temperatures will continue to trend upward with highs that should reach the mid-70s by the end of the week. While we could see ample high cloud cover on Friday we are still expecting the dry weather to persist until we get to the weekend.

Once we get to the weekend we are tracking some changes on the way for the region. A front will begin to push out of the Rockies and move towards the ArkLaTex Saturday. Out ahead of the front we are expecting our temperatures to continue to warm up with highs close to the 80 degree mark both Saturday and Sunday. An isolated shower is possible Saturday, but really Sunday night through Monday is when our best chance for rain is. As the front push through Sunday into Monday there is the potential of stronger storms, but the details will need to be ironed out over the next few days.

In the meantime, enjoy the dry and warm weather the rest of the work week! Have a great Tuesday!

