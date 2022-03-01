Getting Answers
Man shot in chest at Shreveport motel

A man was shot at least once in the chest at a motel on Pete Harris Drive in Shreveport, La. on...
A man was shot at least once in the chest at a motel on Pete Harris Drive in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot at least once in the chest at a Shreveport motel, police say.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 1 at the Session Levingston Motel in the 400 block of Pete Harris Drive. Police say a woman the man knew kicked open the door and shot the man in the chest at least once. She then reportedly got into a black car and drove away.

A man was shot at least once in the chest at a motel on Pete Harris Drive in Shreveport, La. on...
A man was shot at least once in the chest at a motel on Pete Harris Drive in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.(KSLA)

The Shreveport Fire Department took the man to a local hospital; his injuries are considered life-threatening.

