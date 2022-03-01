Louisiana state representative says amendment in the works for controversial bill

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several teachers and school faculty/staff have taken to social media to express their disapproval of HB 75, which was pre-filed ahead of the Louisiana Legislative Session.

The controversial bill, proposed by Rep. Lance Harris, would require certain instructional materials and activities to be posted online for parents. Harris said he is in the process of amending the bill to remove language relating to lesson plans and certain responsibilities for teachers.

On Tuesday, March 1, Harris read some of the amendment to KSLA over the phone. It has not yet been posted on the state legislature’s website.

“It explicitly states that it does not apply to lesson plans,” he said.

“The intention is to give parents transparency as to what their children are being exposed to and taught in the public school system,” Harris continued.

Retired teacher Emma Shepard describes the bill as “a nightmare” for people still working in the classroom.

“It’s kind of frightening,” Shepard said. “I also wonder what the purpose of this type of bill might be, because all of the policies and procedures are already posted everywhere.”

Currently, parents have access to the curriculum on the Louisiana Believes website.

“What this bill will require the districts and the states LDOE and the schools to do is to make this informational readily accessible online to the parents so that they can have access to these materials and know whether they are having children exposed to academics or activism or whatever,” Harris said.

When asked what he meant by “academics or activism,” Harris said, “Academics being reading, writing, arithmetic, stem. Activism may be a theory, maybe an opinion, philosophy.”

KSLA then asked if the conversations around Critical Race Theory had any part in the inspiration for the bill.

“This doesn’t specifically go after critical race theory,” he said. “I would say the inspiration for the bill is parents requesting it. Two, is all the school districts in the news...and three, everything went virtual because of the pandemic. I think it’s more related to that.”

Shepard said there is not much room for “activism” in the classroom.

“You can’t interject your own opinions,” she said.

Harris said parents should know what textbooks would be used during the school year. If anything changes, the school board needs to update the website by Jan. 15.

“Everybody knows what textbooks they’re going to be using all year; they know what study guides,” he said.

Harris said the intention is not to give more work to the teachers. Therefore, it would be up to the state’s education department and local school boards to get the materials posted online.

