Louisiana sheriff’s deputy trampled, gored in the leg by a bull

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy is recovering at home after being trampled and gored in the leg by a bull.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 as Caddo sheriff’s Stock Patrol Deputy Gary Bailey responded to calls from several drivers about a bull on the loose in the 5000 block of Williams Road. That’s just west of Ellerbe Road in south Shreveport.

The animal reacted aggressively and attacked Bailey when the law officer tried to capture it, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

Bailey was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated then released.

Meantime, cowboys from the Panola County, Texas, livestock auction captured the bull.

Its owner has since decided to have the animal sold at auction due to its aggressive behavior.

