Liquor sales spike during Mardi Gras weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Between the parades, balls, and other Mardi Gras festivities, liquor stores in the state have seen a spike in sales. One Lake Area store says they had anticipated this spike knowing people had waited two years to celebrate Mardi Gras again this year.

Hokus Pokus general manager, Rachel Hardesty says they have seen a spike in liquor sales this Mardi Gras weekend.

“Yes definitely, Mardi Gras has been crazy. Since business slowed down after the holiday season, this is the busiest we’ve been for sure,” said Hardesty.

Hardesty says people have been combing the shelves of local liquor stores to gear up for Mardi Gras.

“This past weekend, the weekend before Mardi Gras, and during the day on Friday during the Merchants Parade it was just really, really crazy,” said Hardesty.

After missing out on the festivities last year, Hardesty says people are ready to break out the booze and celebrate.

“We’re definitely seeing a bigger spike this year because people are excited to be able to do things again,” said Hardesty.

Hardesty says she knew this spike in sales was coming, but she didn’t expect some products to be flying off the shelves.

“Fireball buckets, that’s what we’re selling like crazy,” said Hardesty.

Whether it’s for a parade or a ball, lake area residents are making sure they are stocked up.

“People have been just shopping like crazy for their balls, the last 3 weeks honestly have been really steady, steady busy,” said Hardesty.

Hardesty says they are welcoming the increased business over the past few weeks, and are excited people are able to celebrate Mardi Gras once again this year.

