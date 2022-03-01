Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Liquor sales spike during Mardi Gras weekend

Liquor sales spike during Mardi Gras weekend
Liquor sales spike during Mardi Gras weekend
By Haley Weger
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Between the parades, balls, and other Mardi Gras festivities, liquor stores in the state have seen a spike in sales. One Lake Area store says they had anticipated this spike knowing people had waited two years to celebrate Mardi Gras again this year.

Hokus Pokus general manager, Rachel Hardesty says they have seen a spike in liquor sales this Mardi Gras weekend.

“Yes definitely, Mardi Gras has been crazy. Since business slowed down after the holiday season, this is the busiest we’ve been for sure,” said Hardesty.

Hardesty says people have been combing the shelves of local liquor stores to gear up for Mardi Gras.

“This past weekend, the weekend before Mardi Gras, and during the day on Friday during the Merchants Parade it was just really, really crazy,” said Hardesty.

After missing out on the festivities last year, Hardesty says people are ready to break out the booze and celebrate.

“We’re definitely seeing a bigger spike this year because people are excited to be able to do things again,” said Hardesty.

Hardesty says she knew this spike in sales was coming, but she didn’t expect some products to be flying off the shelves.

“Fireball buckets, that’s what we’re selling like crazy,” said Hardesty.

Whether it’s for a parade or a ball, lake area residents are making sure they are stocked up.

“People have been just shopping like crazy for their balls, the last 3 weeks honestly have been really steady, steady busy,” said Hardesty.

Hardesty says they are welcoming the increased business over the past few weeks, and are excited people are able to celebrate Mardi Gras once again this year.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
1 man dead after crash in Caddo Parish
A man was shot at least once in the chest at a motel on Pete Harris Drive in Shreveport, La. on...
Man shot in chest at Shreveport motel
SFD crews responded to a huge fire on Lee Street during the early morning hours of Tuesday,...
SFD battles massive 2-alarm fire in Highland neighborhood

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
People line up along highways to await truckers COVID-19 protest convoy
People line up along highways to await truckers' COVID-19 protest convoy
Surge Entertainment Center hiring
Surge Entertainment Center hiring
GETTING ANSWERS: What are the takeaways from State of the Union address?
GETTING ANSWERS: What are the takeaways from State of the Union address?