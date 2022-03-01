Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Haughton man arrested on sexual abuse charges involving juveniles

Conrad Williams, 55
Conrad Williams, 55(Bossier Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Haughton man on multiple sexual abuse charges involving juveniles.

Conrad Williams, 55, was arrested on Feb. 27 by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force after they executed a warrant. Williams was transported to the detective’s office where he was Mirandized and questioned on the charges.

Detectives say during their interview, Williams admitted to befriending several juveniles ages 13 to 14 on social media.

During the investigation, detectives spoke to two victims who admitted Williams shared sexually explicit pictures of himself with them on social media. They told detectives Williams exposed himself in their presence at his home on several occasions.

Williams’ charges are as follows:

  • 3 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles - $450,000 bond
  • 2 counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor - $300,000 bond
  • 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile - $150,000 bond
  • 30 counts of child sexual abuse images - no bond set at this time

If anyone has information on this crime or any crimes against children, please contact BSO at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Woman found safe after disappearing from Bossier casino
MISSING: Kyra Wilson, 15, of Greenwood, stands 5′7″ tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown...
Caddo Parish girl goes missing
NEW CHARGES: Anthony Lee Briskey, 45, of Shreveport, is accused of stealing the catalytic...
Man accused of stealing catalytic converters off 5 vehicles owned by the City of Shreveport
Cowboys from the Panola County, Texas, livestock auction rope and capture a bull that trampled...
Louisiana sheriff’s deputy trampled, gored in the leg by a bull

Latest News

2-alarm house fire on Lee Street displaces 5 people: "I thought we were in hell almost"
2-alarm house fire on Lee Street displaces 5 people: "I thought we were in hell almost"
Arc Caddo-Bossier holds Mardi Gras celebration for students
Booker T. Washington School in Texarkana.
Nonprofit buys historic school building in Texarkana
A look at Election Day in Texas
A look at Election Day in Texas