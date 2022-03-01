Haughton man arrested on sexual abuse charges involving juveniles

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Haughton man on multiple sexual abuse charges involving juveniles.

Conrad Williams, 55, was arrested on Feb. 27 by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force after they executed a warrant. Williams was transported to the detective’s office where he was Mirandized and questioned on the charges.

Detectives say during their interview, Williams admitted to befriending several juveniles ages 13 to 14 on social media.

During the investigation, detectives spoke to two victims who admitted Williams shared sexually explicit pictures of himself with them on social media. They told detectives Williams exposed himself in their presence at his home on several occasions.

Williams’ charges are as follows:

3 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles - $450,000 bond

2 counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor - $300,000 bond

2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile - $150,000 bond

30 counts of child sexual abuse images - no bond set at this time

If anyone has information on this crime or any crimes against children, please contact BSO at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.