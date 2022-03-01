Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Arc Caddo-Bossier holds Mardi Gras celebration for students

By Tayler Davis
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While many are partying down south for Mardi Gras, the Arc Caddo-Bossier Goldman School and Development Center wanted to make sure their students got a snippet of Fat Tuesday right from their school parking lot.

Teachers held signs, some students got decked out in Mardi Gras attire and there were special guests from the krewes of Justinian, Sobek and Elders.

“Often times we leave the children out of the celebration and this was a way to bring it to their school. They’ve had so much fun, this is the biggest party in Louisiana,” said Gisele Proby-Bryant, president of the school.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Woman found safe after disappearing from Bossier casino
MISSING: Kyra Wilson, 15, of Greenwood, stands 5′7″ tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown...
Caddo Parish girl goes missing
NEW CHARGES: Anthony Lee Briskey, 45, of Shreveport, is accused of stealing the catalytic...
Man accused of stealing catalytic converters off 5 vehicles owned by the City of Shreveport
Cowboys from the Panola County, Texas, livestock auction rope and capture a bull that trampled...
Louisiana sheriff’s deputy trampled, gored in the leg by a bull

Latest News

Mardi Gras parades and events.
Mardi Gras SWLA: 2022 Events
Stabbing reported at The Boot near Tulane.
‘Several’ people cut outside of The Boot near Tulane on Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras coverage in New Orleans
Liquor sales spike during Mardi Gras weekend
Liquor sales spike during Mardi Gras weekend