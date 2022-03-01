Arc Caddo-Bossier holds Mardi Gras celebration for students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While many are partying down south for Mardi Gras, the Arc Caddo-Bossier Goldman School and Development Center wanted to make sure their students got a snippet of Fat Tuesday right from their school parking lot.

Teachers held signs, some students got decked out in Mardi Gras attire and there were special guests from the krewes of Justinian, Sobek and Elders.

“Often times we leave the children out of the celebration and this was a way to bring it to their school. They’ve had so much fun, this is the biggest party in Louisiana,” said Gisele Proby-Bryant, president of the school.

