Police: Texas man out on bond suspected in woman’s death

Fort Worth police named Valerian Osteen, 24, as the suspect in the death of Marissa Grimes, 26.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Authorities say the body of a woman reported missing earlier this month has been found under the home of a man who had been released from jail on bond after being accused of threatening her.

Fort Worth police on Saturday named 24-year-old Valerian Osteen as the suspect in 26-year-old Marissa Grimes’ death. Police said her body was found after officers served a search warrant Tuesday at a Fort Worth home. Prosecutors say Osteen lived at the home.

Police said Osteen’s bond was revoked Wednesday on the domestic violence charge in which Grimes was the victim.

He remained jailed Saturday on no bond. Police say additional charges are expected.

