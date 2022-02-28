Getting Answers
Plaquemine woman cited after toddler crashes car into Dollar General, police say

Officials say a toddler left unattended in a car crashed the vehicle into a dollar store in...
Officials say a toddler left unattended in a car crashed the vehicle into a dollar store in Plaquemine, La., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.(Plaquemine Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after leaving her child unattended in a parking lot Monday morning, according to the Plaquemine Police Department.

The incident happened around 10:16 a.m. at the Dollar General on Belleview Drive.

Police Chief Kenny Payne says Jermainesa Monyell Richard, 29, left her 3-year-old in her car while the engine was still running while she walked into the store.

The child managed to get the car in gear and it subsequently crashed into the store, he said.

Officials say a toddler left unattended in a car crashed the vehicle into a dollar store in Plaquemine, La., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.(Plaquemine Police Department)
Officials say a toddler left unattended in a car crashed the vehicle into a dollar store in Plaquemine, La., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.(Plaquemine Police Department)
Officials say a toddler left unattended in a car crashed the vehicle into a dollar store in Plaquemine, La., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.(Plaquemine Police Department)

No one was injured in the crash, the chief added.

Payne said officers cited Richard for improper supervision of a juvenile.

