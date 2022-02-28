Getting Answers
New Orleans gas prices, up 28 cents per gallon since last month, could worsen with Russia-Ukraine conflict

Gas prices in New Orleans have risen 28 cents per gallon higher than one month ago, and experts...
Gas prices in New Orleans have risen 28 cents per gallon higher than one month ago, and experts say the Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to make things worse.(WECT)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gasoline prices in New Orleans, already up 7 cents a gallon since last week and 28 cents higher than a month ago, are likely to keep climbing in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, analysts warned Monday (Feb. 28).

According to a survey of 415 gas stations in New Orleans by the fuel-tracking website GasBuddy.com, the average cost for a gallon of gas in the city has climbed to $3.34. The cheapest gas in the city was $3.06 per gallon on Sunday, with the most expensive at $3.59. The statewide average for Louisiana was $3.35 per gallon, according to the website’s data.

Fuel costs for New Orleans drivers already stand $1.01 higher per gallon than one year ago, largely because of increased demand worldwide and decisions by OPEC nations to limit production. But GasBuddy’s lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said drivers could see prices spike higher as reverberations are felt from last week’s invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high-level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second-largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows,” De Haan said. “That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future.”

Rising gas prices in the United States also could be sustained into the spring and summer months, when more drivers hit the road for vacation destinations after staying hunkered down during the cold winter.

“We’re entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day,” De Haan said. “It’s looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon.”

