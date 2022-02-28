Getting Answers
Mardi Gras weekend wraps up in Alexandria with Krewe Parade

Krewe Parade rolling down Texas Ave.
Krewe Parade rolling down Texas Ave.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Laissez les bon temps rouler!

Families enjoyed a fun and successful Mardi Gras weekend in Alexandria that wrapped up Sunday, February 27 with the Krewe Parade. The Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade rolled on Friday followed by the Children’s Parade on Saturday.

The Krewe Parade is the city’s largest parade that’s put on. The parade was highlighted by current Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman Ed Oliver who served as the Grand Marshal.

After two years of not having parades due to COVID-19, the city had a big turnout over the past weekend with all three parades.

Although Sunday was the last parade in the city for the Mardi Gras season, other parts of the state will still be celebrating all the way through Mardi Gras Day on Fat Tuesday.

