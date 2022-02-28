Man accused of stealing catalytic converters off 5 vehicles owned by the City of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish man is accused of stealing the catalytic converters off five vehicles owned by the City of Shreveport.

And now larger rewards are being offered for information that leads to arrests in connection with thefts of the emissions devices.

TIP: Shreveport police encourage people to mark their vehicle’s catalytic converter with a distinguishing mark in order identify it in case of theft.

Booking records show that 45-year-old Anthony Lee Briskey, of Shreveport, already was in Caddo Correctional Center when the charges of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property were added Monday, Feb. 28.

Those charges arise from damage to vehicles Jan. 22 at the City of Shreveport streets and drainage office in the 1900 block of Claiborne Avenue, according to Shreveport police.

Briskey originally was booked Feb. 2. Online records show he’s charged with two probation violations and one count each of:

theft,

simple burglary,

simple criminal damage to property,

possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS),

possession of a Schedule I CDS,

possession of drug paraphernalia,

resisting an officer, and,

misrepresentation during booking.

His bonds total $110,000.

“Investigations into other catalytic converter-related offenses are ongoing,” says a statement from Shreveport police.

Briskey’s arrest on the new charges came two days after Shreveport police and Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers announced larger rewards for information that leads to arrests in connection with catalytic converter thefts.

“Over the past couple of months, vehicles parked at many businesses and parking lots across Shreveport have had the catalytic converters removed from them while parked,” according to a Shreveport police news release.

Authorities said most of the thefts are happening overnight.

“We’re seeing a massive uptick in thefts and burglaries for those catalytic converters,” said Reed Ebarb, president of Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers. “We’re offering two, three, four times what we normally offer for those tips in an effort to get people to turn them in.

“This is a massive problem. We need to start catching those people and getting them arrested.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards for information that leads to arrests.

Ebarb said tips leading to an arrest will cash out at least $500.

