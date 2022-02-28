Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

LSU moves up to No. 6 in AP Top 25 in historic turnaround

LSU Women’s Basketball
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (25-4, 13-3 SEC) has moved up two spots from No. 8 to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Feb. 28.

The improvement for the Tigers going from 9-13 last year to 25-4 this season in Kim Mulkey’s first year as LSU’s head coach is the largest turnaround by a first-year coach in SEC history.

The Tigers currently have an eight-game winning streak heading into the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. LSU took down Alabama 58-50 on senior night on Thursday, Feb. 24, and then held off No. 16 Tennessee 57-54 on the road for their sixth win over a ranked opponent.

Before the season started the Tigers were picked to finish in eighth place, but after their win against the Lady Vols they secured second place in the SEC and earned a double-bye in the upcoming tournament. LSU has nearly tripled their win total from a season ago of 9. It’s the first time since 2007-2008 that the Tigers had more than 25 wins.

LSU lost guard Alexis Morris early in the first half against the Crimson Tide. Morris had an MRI on Friday, Feb. 25, but it is believed that she has a minor MCL sprain and it’s not season-ending.

  1. South Carolina (27-1)
  2. Stanford (25-3)
  3. North Carolina State (26-3)
  4. Louisville (25-3)
  5. Baylor (23-5)
  6. LSU (25-4)
  7. UCONN (22-5)
  8. Iowa State (24-4)
  9. Texas (21-6)
  10. Michigan (22-5)
  11. Maryland (21-7)
  12. Iowa (20-7)
  13. Ohio State (22-5)
  14. Arizona (20-6)
  15. Indiana (19-7)
  16. North Carolina (23-5)
  17. BYU (25-2)
  18. Tennessee (22-7)
  19. Oklahoma (22-6)
  20. Notre Dame (21-7)
  21. Virginia Tech (21-8)
  22. Florida Gulf Coast (26-2)
  23. Florida (20-9)
  24. Georgia (20-8)
  25. Georgia Tech (20-9)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
A man was shot at least once in the chest at a motel on Pete Harris Drive in Shreveport, La. on...
Man shot in chest at Shreveport motel
1 man dead after crash in Caddo Parish
SFD crews responded to a huge fire on Lee Street during the early morning hours of Tuesday,...
SFD battles massive 2-alarm fire in Highland neighborhood

Latest News

Keaston Willis goes crazy from three-point range
Bulldogs blitz UTSA big at home, 95-71
Pete Maravich Assembly Center
LSU Athletics lost millions in 2021 fiscal year, new audit report shows
Seimone Augustus
Basketball great Seimone Augustus honored by LSU on retirement from WNBA