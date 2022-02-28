Latest LSU baseball rankings in 4 major polls: Feb. 28

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest LSU baseball rankings have been released by the four major polls: D1 Baseball, Baseball America, Perfect Game, and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

RELATED: No. 8 LSU handles business before huge weekend in Houston

The Tigers (7-1) lost their first game of the season to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 23 an 11-6 loss that saw LSU commit five errors that led to five unearned runs. LSU did bounce back over the weekend winning four games, two against Towson 6-0 and 11-1 and two against Southern 9-2 and 15-0.

RELATED: Crews leads No. 8 LSU with 4 RBI in 6-0 win over Towson

LSU moved up in Baseball America’s Top 25 poll from No. 11 to No. 8 and they moved up from No. 8 to No. 7 in D1 Baseball’s Top 25 poll. In Collegiate Baseball newspaper’s Top 25 the Tigers dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 and in Perfect Game’s Top 25 poll they stayed the same at No. 3.

RELATED: No. 8 LSU falls to Louisiana Tech, 11-6

The Tigers will host the University of New Orleans on Wednesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. and then they will travel to Houston, Texas to play in the Shriners Classic at Minute Maid Park which includes No. 1 Texas.

D1 Baseball Top 25 :

Texas (8-0) Ole Miss (6-0) Arkansas (4-2) Oklahoma State (4-2) Vanderbilt (5-2) Stanford (6-1) LSU (7-1) North Carolina State (8-0) Mississippi State (4-3) Florida State (5-2) Arizona (7-1) Notre Dame (5-1) Oregon State (7-0) Florida (6-2) Georgia (7-0) TCU (6-1) Tennessee (7-0) Georgia Tech (7-1) Texas Tech (5-2) Liberty (6-1) Maryland (7-0) Miami (7-1) Sacramento State (7-0) North Carolina (6-1) Long Beach State (2-4)

Baseball America Top 25 :

Texas (8-0) Stanford (6-1) Notre Dame (5-1) Oklahoma State (4-2) Virginia (7-0) Ole Miss (6-0) Vanderbilt (5-2) LSU (7-1) Oregon State (7-0) Arkansas (4-2) Mississippi State (4-3) Florida State (5-2) Arizona (7-1) Georgia (7-0) North Carolina State (8-0) Tennessee (7-0) Liberty (6-1) Florida (6-2) Georgia Tech (7-1) Sacramento State (7-0) Maryland (7-0) Long Beach State (2-4) UCLA (5-3) Old Dominion (5-1) Miami (7-1)

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Top 25 :

Texas (8-0) Stanford (6-1) LSU (7-1) Vanderbilt (5-2) Georgia (7-0) Tennessee (7-0) Oregon State (7-0) Oklahoma State (4-2) Notre Dame (5-1) Georgia Tech (7-1) Ole Miss (6-0) Virginia (7-0) North Carolina State (8-0) Arizona (7-1) Liberty (6-1) Florida (6-2) Florida State (5-2) TCU (6-1) Maryland (7-0) Arkansas (4-2) North Carolina (6-1) Miami (7-1) Texas Tech (5-2) Mississippi State (4-3) Louisiana Tech (5-2)

Perfect Game Top 25:

Texas (8-0) Stanford (6-1) LSU (7-1) Oklahoma State (4-2) Vanderbilt (5-2) Notre Dame (5-1) North Carolina State (8-0) TCU (6-1) Ole Miss (6-0) Georgia Tech (7-1) Arkansas (4-2) Arizona (7-1) Liberty (6-1) Tennessee (7-0) Florida State (5-2) Oregon State (7-0) Mississippi State (4-3) Miami (7-1) Texas Tech (5-2) UCLA (5-3) Maryland (7-0) UC Irvine (4-3) Long Beach State (2-4) Georgia (7-0) West Virginia 5-2)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.