Latest LSU baseball rankings in 4 major polls: Feb. 28
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest LSU baseball rankings have been released by the four major polls: D1 Baseball, Baseball America, Perfect Game, and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
The Tigers (7-1) lost their first game of the season to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 23 an 11-6 loss that saw LSU commit five errors that led to five unearned runs. LSU did bounce back over the weekend winning four games, two against Towson 6-0 and 11-1 and two against Southern 9-2 and 15-0.
LSU moved up in Baseball America’s Top 25 poll from No. 11 to No. 8 and they moved up from No. 8 to No. 7 in D1 Baseball’s Top 25 poll. In Collegiate Baseball newspaper’s Top 25 the Tigers dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 and in Perfect Game’s Top 25 poll they stayed the same at No. 3.
The Tigers will host the University of New Orleans on Wednesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. and then they will travel to Houston, Texas to play in the Shriners Classic at Minute Maid Park which includes No. 1 Texas.
D1 Baseball Top 25:
- Texas (8-0)
- Ole Miss (6-0)
- Arkansas (4-2)
- Oklahoma State (4-2)
- Vanderbilt (5-2)
- Stanford (6-1)
- LSU (7-1)
- North Carolina State (8-0)
- Mississippi State (4-3)
- Florida State (5-2)
- Arizona (7-1)
- Notre Dame (5-1)
- Oregon State (7-0)
- Florida (6-2)
- Georgia (7-0)
- TCU (6-1)
- Tennessee (7-0)
- Georgia Tech (7-1)
- Texas Tech (5-2)
- Liberty (6-1)
- Maryland (7-0)
- Miami (7-1)
- Sacramento State (7-0)
- North Carolina (6-1)
- Long Beach State (2-4)
Baseball America Top 25:
- Texas (8-0)
- Stanford (6-1)
- Notre Dame (5-1)
- Oklahoma State (4-2)
- Virginia (7-0)
- Ole Miss (6-0)
- Vanderbilt (5-2)
- LSU (7-1)
- Oregon State (7-0)
- Arkansas (4-2)
- Mississippi State (4-3)
- Florida State (5-2)
- Arizona (7-1)
- Georgia (7-0)
- North Carolina State (8-0)
- Tennessee (7-0)
- Liberty (6-1)
- Florida (6-2)
- Georgia Tech (7-1)
- Sacramento State (7-0)
- Maryland (7-0)
- Long Beach State (2-4)
- UCLA (5-3)
- Old Dominion (5-1)
- Miami (7-1)
Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Top 25:
- Texas (8-0)
- Stanford (6-1)
- LSU (7-1)
- Vanderbilt (5-2)
- Georgia (7-0)
- Tennessee (7-0)
- Oregon State (7-0)
- Oklahoma State (4-2)
- Notre Dame (5-1)
- Georgia Tech (7-1)
- Ole Miss (6-0)
- Virginia (7-0)
- North Carolina State (8-0)
- Arizona (7-1)
- Liberty (6-1)
- Florida (6-2)
- Florida State (5-2)
- TCU (6-1)
- Maryland (7-0)
- Arkansas (4-2)
- North Carolina (6-1)
- Miami (7-1)
- Texas Tech (5-2)
- Mississippi State (4-3)
- Louisiana Tech (5-2)
Perfect Game Top 25:
- Texas (8-0)
- Stanford (6-1)
- LSU (7-1)
- Oklahoma State (4-2)
- Vanderbilt (5-2)
- Notre Dame (5-1)
- North Carolina State (8-0)
- TCU (6-1)
- Ole Miss (6-0)
- Georgia Tech (7-1)
- Arkansas (4-2)
- Arizona (7-1)
- Liberty (6-1)
- Tennessee (7-0)
- Florida State (5-2)
- Oregon State (7-0)
- Mississippi State (4-3)
- Miami (7-1)
- Texas Tech (5-2)
- UCLA (5-3)
- Maryland (7-0)
- UC Irvine (4-3)
- Long Beach State (2-4)
- Georgia (7-0)
- West Virginia 5-2)
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.