Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

How to talk with children about the war in Ukraine

The images are scary for anyone, but the war in Ukraine may cause worry and fear in small children who see or hear about the unrest. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The images are scary for anyone, but the war in Ukraine may cause worry and even fear in small children who see or hear about the war.

Pediatric psychologist Vanessa Jensen says when talking to kids about it, keep it straightforward.

”It’s far away, and that’s something that grownups do. Let the grownups take care of this right now. We get to take care of you, and then we’ll make sure the adults take care of that,” Jensen said as an example of what adults can say to children.

She said sometimes, you just need to “simplify it.”

Jensen said that kids of any age can be bothered by what they are seeing and that the images can show up in nightmares and night terrors, so it is a good idea to monitor what children see.

If a child has seen something upsetting, Jensen said it is important to ask lots of questions to gauge what they know and how they feel.

“Help them normalize those thoughts. It’s OK to feel kind of scared that this is happening in our world,” she said.

If a child is feeling unsafe, Jensen says it might help to show them Ukraine on a map so they see the fighting is far away.

No matter the child’s age, all children need extra support and reassurance from their parents right now.

Jensen said sometimes doing something helps lessen a child’s anxiety.

She suggested making a card for someone in the military, praying for the safety of people in Ukraine, or sending warm thoughts and wishing them well.

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is bracing for the worst as the Russian invasion continues. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Woman found safe after disappearing from Bossier casino
NEW CHARGES: Anthony Lee Briskey, 45, of Shreveport, is accused of stealing the catalytic...
Man accused of stealing catalytic converters off 5 vehicles owned by the City of Shreveport
MISSING: Kyra Wilson, 15, of Greenwood, stands 5′7″ tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown...
Caddo Parish girl goes missing
A man was shot at least once in the chest at a motel on Pete Harris Drive in Shreveport, La. on...
Man shot in chest at Shreveport motel

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
Biden outlines COVID plans, says it’s time to return to work
The moon is about to get hit by a big piece of space junk.
Space junk on 5,800-mph collision course with moon
George P. Bush, last member of family dynasty still in public office, to face Texas AG Ken...
George P. Bush, last member of family dynasty still in public office, to face Texas AG Ken Paxton in Republican runoff