Harrison County voting officials prepping for Tuesday primary elections

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - If you live in Harrison County and like to vote on Election Day, it just got easier. KLTV spoke with the elections administrator there about state approval to vote at any polling place in the county.

Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette is pretty busy the day before the primary elections.

“We’ve gotten through most of the little hurdles that kept on wanting to pop up. And so we’re good to go, I believe,” Robinette said.

Voting equipment is at the Election Administration Office and loaded up by poll workers for transport to “a polling place to begin setting up.”

“The other poll workers often meet them there and help them begin to get set up, and so, they’ll be ready to roll first thing in the morning,” Robinette said.

For the first time, Harrison County voters can use any polling place. On January 31, the state approved the county’s request for county-wide voting.

“The big advantage is that you can still vote anywhere tomorrow,” Robinette said. “You wouldn’t have to go to your home precinct, and therefore, hopefully, it will eliminate a lot of these provisional ballots, people being in the wrong precinct at closing time, or things of that nature,” Robinette said.

Harrison County Election Judge Jonathan McCarty said he thinks it will make voting easier.

“Not everybody wants to have to drive to a specific place if they work across the county or whatever,” McCarty said. “They can just go the closest place in the county and in and out and they’re done.”

So, if a Marshall resident works in Longview, they won’t have to say, drive back to Marshall to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church to vote. They can go to West Harrison VFD in Longview and cast their ballot, and all 26 Harrison polling places are open.

“The party chairs, since it is a primary, they wanted to have all the polling places open. And going forward, we might be able to reduce that in a different kind of election,” Robinette said.

So, if no one shows up to vote at a particular polling place, the county may decide to not open it in the future.

“Lord willing, everything goes off without any hitches,” Robinette said.

If you live in Harrison County and will be voting on Election Day, you can click here for a list of polling places.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.