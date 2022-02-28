Great weather ahead this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend even though we did have to deal with terrible weather on Saturday. What we saw on Sunday though was foreshadowing what is to come as we go this week as a ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the central portion of the US. That means we are expecting dry weather every single day this week along with temperatures that will be getting a little bit warmer everyday until temperatures are in the mid-70s by the end of the week. Rain chances look minimal until potentially this weekend when showers could be possible Saturday and Sunday, but even here it does not look widespread at the moment.

We are tracking several days of 70s ahead later in the week for the region. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you’ll need a coat early as temperatures are down in the low to mid-30s this morning. Also give yourself a couple of extra minutes as we are dealing with some frost this morning. But as we go through the day we are expecting ample sunshine along with winds that will be switching to out of the southwest allowing our temperatures to move up into the mid-60s this afternoon.

As we go through the work week we are generally expecting more of the same for the region. Each day through the rest of the work week we are expecting high temperatures to get a little bit warmer for the region as our winds switch from out of the south. While we could see some days with mostly cloudy skies, especially, Tuesday and Friday, for the most part it will be pretty beautiful if you want get outside and take in some great early spring weather. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will likely be in the low to mid-70s across the ArkLaTex.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking more warm weather along with some slight potential changes on the region. Starting Saturday we could see a front begin to push into the region from our northwest. For the most part any shower potential will be scattered in nature and more of the same is possible Sunday as the front stalls across the region. Temperatures will be slow to fall as we are expecting 70s both days of the weekend.

In the meantime, enjoy the fantastic weather we have on the way this week for the region. Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.