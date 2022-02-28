GRAPHIC VIDEO: 1 injured in gas station shooting in New Orleans; ‘person of interest’ sought

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 has obtained shocking video of a shooting incident recorded last Thursday (Feb. 24) at a Bullard Avenue gas station.

New Orleans police on Monday asked the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection to the shooting, which left one man injured. Police are seeking to interview 24-year-old Devin Bateman, but stopped short of labeling him a suspect in the event.

New Orleans police are seeking 24-year-old Devin Bateman as a 'person of interest' with whom they want to speak in connection to a Feb. 24 shooting at Bullard Avenue gas station. (Photo provided by NOPD)

According to the NOPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a Shell gas station at 6041 Bullard Ave. in New Orleans around midnight, but the unidentified victim already had been taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle. Police have given no update on the wounded man’s condition.

Anyone with information on the incident or on Bateman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

