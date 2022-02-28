Getting Answers
Girl visits LDWF to hug agents on her tour across all 50 states

Rosalyn Baldwin stopped by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to hug agents as part of her tour across all 50 states to give hugs to law enforcement officers.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 12-year-old girl is touring all 50 states to give hugs to law enforcement officers, and Monday, Feb. 28, she was in Louisiana.

Rosalyn Baldwin gave out hugs to agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

She also received a tour of LDWF headquarters.

