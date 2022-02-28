Girl visits LDWF to hug agents on her tour across all 50 states

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 12-year-old girl is touring all 50 states to give hugs to law enforcement officers, and Monday, Feb. 28, she was in Louisiana.

Rosalyn Baldwin gave out hugs to agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

She also received a tour of LDWF headquarters.

