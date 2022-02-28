Family of 5 escapes early morning house fire; dog killed
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At least a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday morning.
It happened Monday, Feb. 28 around 4:15 a.m. on Tate Street between Florence Street and Broadway Avenue. Five people inside woke up to find the home on fire. They all made it out safely, however, the family’s dog was killed in the blaze.
At this time, it’s unclear how the fire started.
SFD says the home is a total loss.
