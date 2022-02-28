Dry, warm weather for the workweek

(KSLA) - The dry weather is back for several days! There will not be any rain until maybe this weekend. Temperatures as a result will also be warming up all week long. So we should have some beautiful weather!

Overnight it will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will still be completely dry though. These clouds may also be helping us. The temperature will not be cooling as fast thanks to these clouds. It will still be cold first thing in the morning,, but if it was a clear night, it would be even colder. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day. Even in the afternoon, clouds will be slowly moving away. From I-20 and south, the clouds will take a little longer to clear. So north of I-20 will see some sunshine later in the afternoon. If this is indeed the case, that will reflect on the temperatures in the afternoon. Areas that see a little more sunshine cloud get up to the 70 degree mark. Otherwise it will warm up to the upper 60s.

Wednesday will go back to being a very beautiful and sunny day. There will still not be any rain, so leave the umbrella at home. You may need a jacket in the morning, but it will warm up nicely in the afternoon thanks to the sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

We will end the work week with more dry and quiet weather. Thursday and Friday will have limited cloud cover with basically no chance of rain. Temperatures will continue to be warm with highs in the 70s.

This weekend will bring back the rain chances. Saturday has a low 20% for a couple light showers. There will be more clouds around, but overall, still a nice day. Highs will be up near 80 degrees. Sunday will have a little more rain. As of now I have a 30% chance of rain. A better chance for some showers and maybe a couple storms will be in the late afternoon and evening. This is when a cold front will be trying to push through to bring the rain and eventually drop temperatures a little bit. We will be watching this weekend for any severe weather setup and will let you know if there’s any real threat.

Have a great week and enjoy the warmer weather!

