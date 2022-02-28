Caddo Schools looks to hire more teachers through its Caddo Teaching Academy

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - School districts across the country are in dire need of more teachers and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated this issue. That’s no secret. Finding a long-term solution to the problem is another conundrum.

According to a recent RAND report, “almost half of the public school teachers who voluntarily stopped teaching in public schools after March 2020 and before their scheduled retirement left because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The report also found that “stress was the most common reason for leaving public school teaching early...”

With this knowledge in mind, Caddo Parish Public Schools is hoping its in-house teacher certification training program, called the Caddo Teacher Academy, can help meet the demand for more educators.

Since 2015, the academy, also knows as CTA, has given rising teachers hands-on, real-world experience in the classroom with no up-front costs for the candidate. In return, candidates who successfully complete the program are required to teach within Caddo Parish schools for at least three years.

“It’s a partnership we’ve done with the Department of Education to kind of grow our own,” said Cassie Harwell, a human resources development specialist for Caddo Schools. “We probably have over 80 teachers that we have placed in Caddo because of our program.”

According to the district, certification is available for grades 4th to 8th and 6th through 12th across a broad spectrum of emphasis areas, including English, math, science, social studies, and elementary education.

Touting the success of teachers who completed CTA, Harwell estimates that between 10 and 12 of these educators were awarded Teacher of the Year.

“We invest in you and we want you to invest in our students,” Harwell added.

The deadline to apply is April 1, but there are a number of requirements that must be met in order to apply, including:

Bachelor’s degree with a cumulative GPA of 2.2 or higher

Passing score on the PRAXIS I exam or an ACT score of at least 22

“Favorable” score on the PRAXIS II exam (test that measures academic skills and content knowledge)

