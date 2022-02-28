BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Mersefaine Brooks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mersefaine D. Brooks is the first female director of maintenance hired by SporTran in Shreveport.

She was first hired back in November of 2020. She has more than 20 years of experience in heavy duty maintenance. As director of maintenance, Brooks oversees all aspects of bus maintenance for SporTran, which includes writing new maintenance procedures, preventative maintenance, and daily repairs.

She started her career at Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority in Atlanta, Ga. as a diesel mechanic, where she later became one of the first female maintenance supervisors for the transit agency.

Brooks is also a member of American Public Transportation Association

