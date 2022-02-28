Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Mersefaine Brooks

By Domonique Benn
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:14 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mersefaine D. Brooks is the first female director of maintenance hired by SporTran in Shreveport.

She was first hired back in November of 2020. She has more than 20 years of experience in heavy duty maintenance. As director of maintenance, Brooks oversees all aspects of bus maintenance for SporTran, which includes writing new maintenance procedures, preventative maintenance, and daily repairs.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>> SporTran announces first female director of maintenance

She started her career at Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority in Atlanta, Ga. as a diesel mechanic, where she later became one of the first female maintenance supervisors for the transit agency.

Brooks is also a member of American Public Transportation Association

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Woman found safe after disappearing from Bossier casino
NEW CHARGES: Anthony Lee Briskey, 45, of Shreveport, is accused of stealing the catalytic...
Man accused of stealing catalytic converters off 5 vehicles owned by the City of Shreveport
MISSING: Kyra Wilson, 15, of Greenwood, stands 5′7″ tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown...
Caddo Parish girl goes missing
A man was shot at least once in the chest at a motel on Pete Harris Drive in Shreveport, La. on...
Man shot in chest at Shreveport motel

Latest News

An explosion massively damaged Kharkiv's city center on Tuesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Shreveport church to hold prayer service in support of Ukraine
Caddo schools to return to class earlier next year
2-alarm house fire on Lee Street displaces 5 people: "I thought we were in hell almost"
2-alarm house fire on Lee Street displaces 5 people: "I thought we were in hell almost"
LSUS professor provides context, perspective on Russia-Ukraine conflict
LSUS professor provides context, perspective on Russia-Ukraine conflict
How to explain Russia-Ukraine conflict to your children
How to explain Russia-Ukraine conflict to your children