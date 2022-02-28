Getting Answers
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ebonee Rhodes Norris

By Domonique Benn
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:14 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For Black History Month, KSLA continues to highlight local African Americans who have made a significant contribution to the area.

Ebonee Rhodes Norris is an attorney in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Norris earned her bachelor’s of criminal justice from Louisiana State University in Shreveport, and a juris doctorate from Southern University Law Center. During law school, she clerked for the Louisiana attorney general and the Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport.

In 2017, Norris established The Norris Law Group, llc., focusing on commercial litigation, criminal law, estate planning, family law, and personal injury. She has been recognized as an SB Magazine Top Attorney yearly since she began practicing in 2013.

She has also been recognized as a Top 40 under 40 by the National Black Lawyer’s Association, National Trial Lawyers Association, and American Institute of Trial Lawyers.

