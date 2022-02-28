Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

APD investigating shooting resulting in multiple injuries

(AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of Third St. that resulted in four people being injured.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers were notified of the incident when the victims began arriving at a local hospital a little after 8 p.m. The victims include a 22-year-old black male who was shot in the back, a 23-year-old black male and 32-year-old black female with gunshot wounds in the leg and a 22-year-old black male with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the victims and the suspect had a disagreement at a business on Third St. that lead to the shooting. Detectives are working to establish a positive identification of the shooting suspect.

The incident remains under investigation. If anyone has any information about this case, or if anyone has information that would help solve other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Woman found safe after disappearing from Bossier casino
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
MISSING: Kyra Wilson, 15, of Greenwood, stands 5′7″ tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown...
Caddo Parish girl goes missing
NEW CHARGES: Anthony Lee Briskey, 45, of Shreveport, is accused of stealing the catalytic...
Man accused of stealing catalytic converters off 5 vehicles owned by the City of Shreveport
A family of five escaped this house fire on Tate Street that happened during the early morning...
Family of 5 escapes early morning house fire; dog killed

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys reveal Dak Prescott had shoulder surgery
A man was shot at least once in the chest at a motel on Pete Harris Drive in Shreveport, La. on...
Man shot in chest at Shreveport motel
We are tracking great weather until a front Sunday and Monday could bring storms and knock us...
Sunny and dry weather until the weekend
Stabbing reported at The Boot near Tulane.
Multiple people cut outside of The Boot near Tulane on Mardi Gras; arrest made
Mardi Gras
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras coverage in New Orleans