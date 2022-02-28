APD investigating shooting resulting in multiple injuries

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of Third St. that resulted in four people being injured.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers were notified of the incident when the victims began arriving at a local hospital a little after 8 p.m. The victims include a 22-year-old black male who was shot in the back, a 23-year-old black male and 32-year-old black female with gunshot wounds in the leg and a 22-year-old black male with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the victims and the suspect had a disagreement at a business on Third St. that lead to the shooting. Detectives are working to establish a positive identification of the shooting suspect.

The incident remains under investigation. If anyone has any information about this case, or if anyone has information that would help solve other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

