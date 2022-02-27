Getting Answers
Woman disappears from Bossier City casino

Police say the 46-year-old last was seen about noon Feb. 26 by her fiancé
MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She last was seen about noon Feb. 26, 2022, at Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City.(Source: Bossier City Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — An Alabama woman who has been diagnosed with early onset dementia has disappeared from Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City.

Police say 46-year-old Tanis Lynn Davis, of Dozier, last was seen about noon Saturday, Feb. 26 by her fiancé.

Davis stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. No clothing description has been provided.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Davis to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8610.

