Woman disappears from Bossier City casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — An Alabama woman who has been diagnosed with early onset dementia has disappeared from Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City.

Police say 46-year-old Tanis Lynn Davis, of Dozier, last was seen about noon Saturday, Feb. 26 by her fiancé.

Davis stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. No clothing description has been provided.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Davis to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8610.

