WATCH: 2022 Krewe of Neptune Parade from Biloxi

2022 Krewe of Neptune - King Neptune XXXVII Jeff Descher
2022 Krewe of Neptune - King Neptune XXXVII Jeff Descher
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Krewe of Neptune rolled through the streets of Downtown Biloxi Saturday night with floats, marching bands, and dance groups from across Mississippi.

Reigning over the festivities this year is King Neptune Jeff Descher and Queen Venus Frances Buchanan.

If you missed it, you can still watch the complete live broadcast from the porch at Sal and Mookies in Biloxi:

