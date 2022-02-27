WATCH: 2022 Krewe of Neptune Parade from Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Krewe of Neptune rolled through the streets of Downtown Biloxi Saturday night with floats, marching bands, and dance groups from across Mississippi.

Reigning over the festivities this year is King Neptune Jeff Descher and Queen Venus Frances Buchanan.

If you missed it, you can still watch the complete live broadcast from the porch at Sal and Mookies in Biloxi:

The Krewe of Neptune rolled through the streets of Downtown Biloxi Saturday night with floats, marching bands, and dance groups from across Mississippi.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.