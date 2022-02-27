Getting Answers
Twisted wire toymaker shares collection at Monroe’s African-American museum

The items have rich history
(KNOE)
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you’re looking for something cool check this out. A twisted wire toymaker Elvin Shield designs sculptures and Saturday he presented his work at the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum in Monroe.

Shield says he started making sculptures at the age of five and his inspiration comes from living on the Cane River plantation as a child.

He says his father taught him how to do twisted wire while growing up and he shared his Exodus Collection with the community. He says it’s full of childhood memories that he never wants to forget and there’s some rich history behind the art.

“It came from Africa and it’s only from the Lower Cane River, obviously; there was a group of slaves that came up from Kenya or the Congo region who did wire. No one else was doing twisted wire; matter of fact, the kids in that area are still doing twisted wire. Whatever was on the plantation, whatever we saw, we can twist it,” Elvin Shield, twisted wire toymaker.

He says a lot of people have never heard of twisted wire sculptures but he was happy to share his craft today at the African American museum in Monroe.

